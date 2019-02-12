0 Man who died in propane explosion remembered as influential member of his community

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - On Tuesday, people gathered to remember a man who spent his life helping others. Charles "Chuck" Miller, 83, died last week when a propane tank exploded at his home.

Miller was instrumental in helping to create the city of Chattahoochee Hills where he lived.

"Chuck was always active in the community," said Mayor Bill Edwards, city of South Fulton.

Whether it was the development of South Fulton Parkway or the Cliftondale Association, Miller always offered his reasoned and season input.

"And he was always one that was positive. He wasn't always criticizing you or anything. He made his comments in a very positive manner," Edwards said,

Miller was friends with seemingly everyone from the mayor of the city of South Fulton to the Chattahoochee Hills fire chief.

"He was an excellent chef. Not just a cook," said Chief Greg Brett, with the Chatthoochee Hills Fire Department. "He was a good cook. He was a very very, very good cook."

Miller's last meal came the night of Feb. 5. That's when a propane tank exploded at his home, leaving a significant amount of debris.

The blast could be felt miles away and ended Miller's life.

"He was visible in the community," Brett said.

Miller served in the Army and was once a volunteer fireman. Edwards said he was just an all-around good guy.

"With Chuck, there was no race or anything. He didn't care what religion you was. He didn't care what color you was. Chuck was just a nice guy," Edwards said.

The city of South Fulton plans to have a moment of silence for Miller at its meeting Tuesday night.

The state fire marshal is still looking into the cause of the explosion.

