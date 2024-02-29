Man shot to death while standing in his front yard, East Point police say

EAST POINT, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in East Point.
East Point police said on Wednesday officers received reports of a person shot on Connally Drive.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
According to the investigation, the victim was shot in his front yard.
No further information has been provided.
The shooting remains under investigation.
