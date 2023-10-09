Local organizations plan rally in support of those affected by terrorist attack in Israel

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Officials said the death toll in Israel has passed 700. That includes 260 people killed at a music festival.

The group behind the attack, Hamas, is believed to have dozens Israeli citizens hostage. In response to the attack, Israel has declared war with non-stop air strikes inside Gaza.

So far, more than 400 Palestinians have died. Israel has also cut the power to Gaza, while the U.S. has promised more fighter jets in the region.

Several organizations are planning a solidarity rally in support of Israel.

“Over the past 40 hours, more than 700 people have been murdered. There are 2,200 injured and over 100 have been abducted and being held hostage in the Gaza Strip. There has not been a terrorist attack like this in the world, in many, many years,” said Dov Wilker with the American Jewish Committee.

It is not pretty, but it is the truth, said Wilker. “The American Jewish Committee is the global advocacy organization for the Jewish people.”

Wilker said that is why the war in Israel is upsetting for many, including him.

“This unprovoked attack by the terrorist organization Hamas murdered 260 individuals at a music festival in Southern Israel during a Jewish holiday,” Wilker said.

That is why the American Jewish Committee is joining several organizations on Tuesday night. They are having a solidarity rally at the City Springs area in Sandy Springs.

“The rally -- this gathering is not just a demonstration of support for the state of Israel. This gathering is a demonstration of support for all of those who believe in democracy. For those who are against terrorism. For those of who are against murdering civilians, children, elderly, taking people hostage,” said Wilker.

Rabbi Larry Sernovitz said the war is affecting everyone in Israel.

“People are in bomb shelters all over Israel right now, scared for their lives,” Sernovitz said.

Rabbi Sernovitz said he has spoken to friends and family in Israel who said they just hope and pray there’s peace to make sure that the United States of America continues to support Israel during this challenging time.

“Because of this attack, it’s something that brings tears to my eyes and my entire family,” said Wilker.

The rally will take place Tuesday night at City Springs in Sandy Springs. It will happen at 7:30 p.m.

