Letter possibly laced with fentanyl intercepted before reaching Fulton elections office, sources say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned that a letter suspected to be laced with fentanyl that was being sent to the Fulton County elections office has been intercepted.

Sources confirmed that the letter was intercepted at a metro Atlanta postal facility on Friday.

State officials have been alerted that the letter was located.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Thursday, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirmed that there were reports of suspicious letters sent to election offices in multiple states and confirmed Fulton County was targeted.

Officials told Channel 2′s Justin Gray that the letter was suspected to be laced with fentanyl and that officials are trying to intercept it before it arrives.

TRENDING STORIES:

Sources say they believe the same person who sent a letter Fulton County also sent letters to ballot counting centers in Oregon, California, and Washington.

“We’re working with our state and federal partners to determine if any additional Georgia officials are being targeted. Domestic terrorists will not trample on our right to free and fair elections. Election officials should be free from fear and intimidation, which is why I’ve called on the General Assembly to increase penalties for election interference. We will work tirelessly to ensure that Georgia elections remain free, fair, and secure,” Raffensperger said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Letter potentially laced with fentanyl sent to Fulton elections office, officials say

©2023 Cox Media Group