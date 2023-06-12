Johns Creek officer brings home the gold in national police championship

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — She’s a runner. She’s a track star. A Johns Creek officer is now a four-time gold medalist after competing in a police and fire national championship.

Last week, Ofc. Shy’Keya Wimberly traveled to San Diego, California to compete in the USA Police and Fire Championship.

According to the organization’s website, the championship is for members of the law enforcement community to improve their overall fitness, reduce stress, and increase their professional abilities.

The Olympic-style competition includes firefighters and officers from corrections, probation, border protection, immigration, and customs from across the country. Athletes have the opportunity to compete in 50 different sports in 35 venues.

Wimberly stated that she was honored to represent her community and has been competing in track and field since she was 12 years old.

According to Johns Creek Police Department, Wimberly won gold medals in all four of her events including the 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters, and 400 hurdles.

Wimberly said that she’s excited to add a few more gold medals to her collection.

