Johns Creek to hold millage rate hearings, proposes 4.41% property tax increase

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The City of Johns Creek is planning to increase property taxes to city residents by 4.41%.

The new tax rate proposal comes as tax assessors in Fulton County begin the reassessment process, where they examine property values.

If properties have an increase in their fair market values, indicated by recent sales in the county, tax amounts may rise.

“This tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 3.646 mills, an increase of 0.154 mills. Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate would be no more than 3.492 mills,” Johns Creek officials said. “The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $525,000 is approximately $31.42 and the proposed tax increase for a non-homestead property with a fair market value of $525,000 is approximately $32.34.”

By state law, the city has to hold three public meetings for residents to present any potential concerns over the increase.

The planned meeting times will all be held at the Johns Creek City Hall at 11360 Lakefield Drive on the following times and dates:

July 14 at 11 a.m.

July 14 at 6 p.m.

July 28 at 7 p.m.

Residents can also email comments to the city at public.comment@johnscreekga.gov.

