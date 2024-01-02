Inmate stabbed at Fulton County Jail, sheriff’s office says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is working to determine who stabbed an inmate at the county jail on Friday.

The victim is Desean Durham.

Durham has been in jail for about a year on several charges of assault and armed robbery.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The sheriff’s office would not confirm Durham’s condition or the motive for the stabbing.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

People left homeless from SSA benefits repayment burden

©2023 Cox Media Group