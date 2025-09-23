Higher than expected turnout in runoff race for state Senate seat

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Voters in Fulton County turned out in higher numbers than expected for the state senate runoff election on Tuesday, which serves as a test of election security ahead of larger races next year.

The runoff election is being held to fill the seat of Republican State Sen. Brandon Beach, who was appointed as U.S. Treasurer by President Donald Trump.

The race features Democrat Debra Shigley against Republican Jason Dickerson, and 14% of Fulton voters participated, a higher turnout than usual for such elections.

“It’s our civic responsibility to vote,” said one voter.

Election operations in Fulton County have been consolidated into a single building in South Fulton, which has been described as a game-changer for election security by Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts.

TRENDING STORIES:

“It’s helped us centralize everything. Additional training. Those are the two main things, I think that have helped,” Pitts said.

Despite the overall smooth process, some voters, including Ray Dale, were turned away for showing up at the wrong precinct.

“And now you have to go someplace else,” Channel 2 investigative reporter Sophia Choi told Dale.

“Right across the street from my house,” Dale said.

Pitts acknowledged the issue of voters being at the wrong precinct as a problem that needs to be addressed in future elections, but he expressed satisfaction with the overall turnout.

Polls remain open until 7 p.m.

Fulton County election officials plan to have the vote count completed by around 9 p.m.

©2025 Cox Media Group