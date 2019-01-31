Heads up! Make sure Super Bowl vendor is officially licensed before grabbing food

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - When you go to a food vendor, you should be looking for a temporary food service permit with a passing score before grabbing your food.
Fulton County Environmental Health said they’re working around the clock to make sure you don’t get sick or even worse end up in the hospital.
Super Bowl vendor food! It looks good, it smells good -- but does it taste good?
“You could be eating undercooked chicken, food that’s not held right, food there just sitting out all day and the odds of you getting sick are much greater,” said Eli Jones deputy director of Fulton County Environmental Health. “If you get sick, you can get a foodborne illness and you could end up in the hospital.”
Jones said they’ve issued 196 permitting inspections for temporary Super Bowl events in the county.
“Obviously, Friday through Sunday, we’re working two shifts to 12 at night,” Jones said.
Jones said they’ve given out five legal notices so far.
“So it’s pretty much a cease and desist. You need to fix this, what you’re doing, or you don’t have a permit,” Jones said. “We did catch one and just told them to shut down. We worked with APD, who enforced the person to shut down and leave.”
Channel 2 Action News found out why it’s so important that people don't eat from an illegal vendor.
“Nobody is checking that food to see is it safe, is it prepared right, how long has it been there or if the temperature is right,” Jones said.
