Fulton County seargant awarded for stopping kidnapping in progress

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — This week, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners recognized the heroism of a sergeant who helped stop a kidnapping in progress.
On July 3, Sergeant Tucker Byrne received a be on the lookout call from Atlanta Police in reference to a kidnapping near the I-285 and the I-20 connector
Byrne saw the car in the area of I-285 southbound near the Camp Creek Parkway Exit.
He saw the woman hanging out of the rear window screaming for help.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
After Byrne tried to stop the car, it began speeding away, beginning a long chase that reached speeds over 100 miles per hour.
Eventually, with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies, the suspect vehicle was safely stopped thanks to a PIT technique.
Byrne approached the car and rescued the woman.
Byrne was promoted to the rank of Sergeant after this incident.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man carjacked at gunpoint while sitting in DeKalb restaurant parking lot, police say
- Former UGA football player Jalen Carter responds to deadly crash lawsuit
- Former Forsyth Co. deputy sentenced to 17 years, most of that probation, for child sex charges
Byrne was previously honored by the Fulton County Police Department with a focus award for his quick response.
County officials Wednesday as “Sergeant Tucker Byrne Appreciation Day” in Fulton County.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group