Fulton County seargant awarded for stopping kidnapping in progress

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — This week, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners recognized the heroism of a sergeant who helped stop a kidnapping in progress.

On July 3, Sergeant Tucker Byrne received a be on the lookout call from Atlanta Police in reference to a kidnapping near the I-285 and the I-20 connector

Byrne saw the car in the area of I-285 southbound near the Camp Creek Parkway Exit.

He saw the woman hanging out of the rear window screaming for help.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

After Byrne tried to stop the car, it began speeding away, beginning a long chase that reached speeds over 100 miles per hour.

Eventually, with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies, the suspect vehicle was safely stopped thanks to a PIT technique.

Byrne approached the car and rescued the woman.

Byrne was promoted to the rank of Sergeant after this incident.

TRENDING STORIES:

Byrne was previously honored by the Fulton County Police Department with a focus award for his quick response.

County officials Wednesday as “Sergeant Tucker Byrne Appreciation Day” in Fulton County.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Deputies search for hit-and-run driver who killed 70-year-old man in Forsyth County

©2023 Cox Media Group