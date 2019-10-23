Fulton County Schools has no plans to reschedule canceled standardized tests

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Standardized testing for Fulton County students is over. On Monday, computer problems forced school officials to cancel tests for around 20,000 students at 60 schools -- and they don't plan to reschedule.
“I feel like it’s a really important test. They shouldn’t skip it altogether,” parent Terrica Brown said.
Brown said if Iowa testing was important enough to block off class time, it shouldn't be canceled for the year. “I thought it was pretty important."
The state Department of Education said the tests are not mandatory statewide. Fulton County uses it for screening for the gifted program and a spokesman said they will find other ways to do that without the test results.
Parklane Elementary student Makaila Stephens said her computer just stopped responding on Monday.
“When I was testing, I was on number 11. It just stopped working,” she said.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray learned it wasn't just a problem in Fulton County Schools.
The vendor, Riverside Insights, who provides the online testing for Fulton County said they had a nationwide outage.
Riverside Insights said this was the first problem like this since they moved some testing online in 2012.
In a statement, Riverside said:
“Our teams identified a degradation in service quality and made the recommendation to our customers to pause testing. The issue has since been resolved and customers have resumed testing.”
