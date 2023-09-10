Fulton County Animal Services needs you to adopt or foster a dog

ATLANTA — Fulton County Animal Services needs people to adopt or foster dogs.

The department says they recently received 131 dogs at their shelter and more dogs arrive every day.

They don’t have enough room to care for them and are euthanizing some dogs to make room for others.

Anyone interested in adopting or fostering a dog can visit Fulton County Animal Services at 860 Marietta Blvd. NW in Atlanta.

Their other facility is LifeLine Midtown Dog Adoption Center at 981 Howell Mill Rd. in Atlanta.

Between the two facilities they currently care for over 460 dogs.

Between 10 to 15 dogs each week are at risk of euthanasia due to lack of space.

