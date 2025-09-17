Fulton Co. commission expected to pass $1.7 in arts funding, commissioner says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Commission is expected to approve $1.7 million in new arts and culture funding at its meeting today, according to Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington.

While the federal government is cutting arts funding, Fulton County continues to support the arts.

Arrington’s office says the nonprofit arts and culture sector in metro Atlanta is a nearly $800 million industry, supporting more than 23,000 full-time equivalent jobs and generating approximately $65 million in local and state government revenue each year.

Fulton County has been home to nearly 50,000 arts and culture jobs.

That workforce is larger than the three largest private employers in the county combined, and second only to Delta Air Lines, with approximately 63,000 employees.

Georgia’s film production industry recorded a record-breaking $4 billion in revenue in 2021.

The pandemic dealt a severe blow to the arts, with a 50–70 percent decline in businesses and jobs in 2021.

Fulton’s renewed investment aims to speed recovery in the arts sector.

