Former DOJ official indicted in Ga. election interference case calls DA’s timeline ‘premature’

Justice Department Makes Announcement On Opioid Settlement In Washington WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 21: Acting Assistant U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Clark speaks next to Deputy U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen at a news conference, where they announced that Purdue Pharma LP has agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges over the handling of its addictive prescription opioid OxyContin at the Justice Department on October 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Yuri Gripas-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images)