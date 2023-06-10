Former DeKalb DA says Pres. Trump’s indictment could have major impacts on Fulton investigation

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Former President Donald Trump may be facing federal charges, but he may still face more charges in Fulton County.

The 44-page federal indictment, which was unsealed on Friday, shows photos of boxes stored at the former president’s home in Mar-a-Lago, inside the ballroom, bathroom and storage area.

“These are state secrets. There are military plans in there. There are operations. There’s national security issues, and we know from this indictment, that it was shared with people who should not have had that information,” white collar criminal attorney Jessica Cino said.

Former Dekalb County District Attorney Robert James told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill that the federal indictment could affect the Fulton County election interference case.

James said if Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis decides to indict Trump and it goes to trial, this indictment could have an impact on jury selection.

“Everybody in the general public knows what’s going on, and, by that point, if they don’t know now, they will then, and the concern is they will have formed an opinion,” James explained.

He says the timeline of a possible trial will also depend on the federal case.

“The federal government is going to always, assuming that they have something going on at the same time as the State Court has something going on, the Federal Court is always going to trump anything the state court has going on,” James said.

James also commented on why Willis hasn’t made a decision yet. She has said that she expects to make a charging decision by the end of August.

“We used to have a saying, particularly in high profile cases, when you indict, be ready to fight. So that means, take as much time as you need.”

James said it literally could take months to find a jury.

The Fulton County DA’s office said this federal indictment will have no impact on their investigation.

