Firefighters battle South Fulton apartment complex fire

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are working to put out a fire at an apartment complex.
South Fulton fire officials told Channel 2 Action News that crews received reports of a fire at an apartment complex on Old National Highway just after 10 a.m. Friday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
When crews arrived, they discovered the fire affected at least four apartments.
No injuries have been reported.
TRENDING STORIES:
- New photos released of teens accused of setting of fireworks inside Georgia Walmart
- SC teen who vanished after meeting someone on online dating site found dead on side of road
- 16 statewide motorcycle gang members indicted, over half of them are Army veterans
Officials have not said what caused the fire.
The investigation remains ongoing.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2022 Cox Media Group