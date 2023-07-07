Firefighters battle South Fulton apartment complex fire

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are working to put out a fire at an apartment complex.

South Fulton fire officials told Channel 2 Action News that crews received reports of a fire at an apartment complex on Old National Highway just after 10 a.m. Friday.

When crews arrived, they discovered the fire affected at least four apartments.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials have not said what caused the fire.

The investigation remains ongoing.

