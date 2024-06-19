Fairburn welcomes South Korean robotics company, signs diplomatic letter for start of collaboration

FAIRBURN, Ga. — On Friday, the City of Fairburn officially signed a diplomatic welcome letter with South Korean logistics firm Hills Robotics.

The city said the company specializes in artificial intelligence and robotics technology and visited Fairburn to explore opportunities for expanding technology operations and pursuing investment in logistics and robotics.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The visit came amid Gov. Brian Kemp’s state trade mission to South Korea.

According to city officials, Hills Robotics leaders toured different destination points within Fairburn on June 15, when the letter was signed, including South Park industrial sites and Fairburn’s Raymond Carolina Handling facility.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We are thrilled about the promising opportunities that this diplomatic agreement brings, opening doors for continued collaboration with our economic development partners at the State, County, and now internationally,” Mayor Mario B. Avery said. “Fairburn’s participation in the international trade mission, our first, is set to ignite innovation, attract investment, and create job opportunities in our community.”

The diplomatic letter is the first step in what the city said was an ongoing collaboration between Fairburn and Hills Robotics. During an April Fulton-Korea International trade mission, Hills Robotics was one of the companies visited.

“This cooperative agreement is a culmination of our Tour to South Korea and ongoing efforts in trade investment opportunities,” stated Sylvia Abernathy, who represented the city during the international trade mission. “Our collaboration with Hills Robotics is intended as a starting point for ongoing collaboration that aligns with our economic development goals for strategic investment, trade, and tourism.”

Fairburn officials cited market studies by KB Advisory Group, which show “Fairburn’s largest industries are in Manufacturing, Wholesale Trade, and Construction, with an estimated 7,109 jobs, representing 5% of the Wholesale Trade Industry worldwide.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Father of Ahmaud Arbery works to preserve son’s legacy in years since his death

©2024 Cox Media Group