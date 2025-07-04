Fairburn convicted felon sentenced for stealing $400K of prescription drugs

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County man was sentenced to multiple years in federal prison after being convicted in a conspiracy to steal prescription drugs.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Malik Kiell Forte, of Fairburn, was sentenced for charges including stealing prescription drugs, possessing a firearm after multiple prior felony convictions and burglaries at pharmacies around the metro Atlanta area.

U.S. Attorney Theodore Hertzberg said the charges against Forte come from a series of actions he took between March 2021 and June 2022.

"Forte and others stole nine shipments of prescription drugs from delivery vehicles parked in front of various pharmacies. Forte, and a co-conspirator, Jaquay Joseph, also stole prescription shipments from a pharmaceutical distribution center in Stone Mountain, Ga.," USDOJ said.

All told, Forte and his co-conspirator stole what federal officials says was $400,000 worth of hydrocodone, oxycodone and morphine, among others.

When agents searched Forte’s house, they found some of the stolen drugs and also recovered a Glock pistol from Forte’s bedroom.

Forte was legally banned from owning a gun due to his previous felony convictions.

The Fairburn 29-year-old entered a guilty plea on Feb. 5 to conspiracy to commit theft, theft of medical products, theft of interstate shipments, drug trafficking conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

On Wednesday, Forte was sentenced to four years, nine months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

