Crews investigate what caused 2 water main breaks in Buckhead

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The cleanup process is underway after two water main line breaks over the weekend impacted Buckhead.

NewsDrone 2 showed the damage from above.

It all happened near the Venue Brookwood Apartments on Colonial Homes Drive in Buckhead.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Braden Hoskovec lives near the area.

“It was insane. I was worried that some of the cars were going to start floating away down there further along that road. When I got to the other side of the street, you could see really all of the flooding that was happening down there with those apartments,” he said.

Atlanta Watershed, Atlanta Gas Light, and Atlanta Fire and Rescue all responded to the scene.

For hours, crews worked to stop the water, “It was like a river flowing outside of the building,” Hoskovec said.

Sunday the two water main breaks forced low water pressure throughout the neighborhood.

TRENDING STORIES:

Restaurants and Piedmont Hospital were also affected.

City leaders tell Channel 2 Action News during the clean-up process, a gas line was hit.

It was quickly repaired.

Crews are investigating the cause of the breaks.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

No Peach Drop this New Year's Eve in downtown Atlanta

©2023 Cox Media Group