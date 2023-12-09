Crash closes 2 out of 5 lanes on I-20 EB

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A crash has two of five lanes blocked on Interstate 20 Eastbound, east of the 75/85 downtown connector.

Traffic cameras appear to show all vehicles merging to the left lanes to get past it.

Emergency crews are working to clear the crash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Motorists are encouraged to use Memorial Drive as an alternate route.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Bridal shop owner says convicted thief walked out of her Sandy Spring store with thousands

©2023 Cox Media Group