Closures at Lakhapani Preserve in Milton rescheduled after impacts of Tropical Storm Helene

MILTON, Ga. — Upgrades at Lackey Dam in Milton’s Lakhapani Preserve have been rescheduled as a result of Tropical Storm Helene’s impacts to the metro Atlanta area.

According to the City of Milton, the area in the reserve around the dam to fix issues with its two-acre pond would have had a portion of the greenspace’s loop trail closed for walkers while construction was underway.

JOC Construction was approved to remove trees and stabilize the downstream slope while preparing the LAckey Dam’s primary outfall, but Helene’s path through the metro area put that plan on pause.

Instead of the work happening over the weekend, it’s been pushed back to Oct. 5 and Oct. 6, potentially with other days to follow.

As planned, City of Milton officials said the western portion of the lake would be closed off, along with the access road near the trailhead, as the work was underway.

Milton officials said the vast majority of the trail can still be walked, but those enjoying the preserve would “just have to veer left at the trailhead and, once they reach the closed portion, turn around to return from the direction they came.”

