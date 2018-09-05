Channel 2 goes behind bars to question ex-officer accused of child molestation, sexual battery

ATLANTA - Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne went behind bars Wednesday to question a former police officer accused of child molestation and sexual battery while on duty.
The prosecution's side against Richard Gooddine, a former East Point police sergeant, is spelled out in an indictment. It lists 17 counts involving four alleged victims; two of whom were under the age of 16, the indictment indicates.
Amiracle Bullard told Channel 2 Action News she was 14 when the assault happened. "(He) took his hand and stuck it inside my pants," now 21-year-old Bullard said.
"I don't want to talk to you man. Go away. Go away," Gooddine said when Winne tried to get his side of the story at the Fulton County Jail. "I asked you to leave."
The counts against Gooddine include aggravated sexual battery, child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and more.
"It's our standard procedure when we have former law enforcement officers, for security reasons we place them in the medical housing unit for their safety," Maj. Jenkins said.
Jenkins said this is done to avoid disturbances in the jail.
Attorney Thomas Reynolds told Channel 2 Action News he is representing three of former Sgt. Gooddine’s alleged victims; a 15-year-old he allegedly molested on Aug. 20, a woman he encountered during a traffic stop in 2017, and Bullard.
Reynolds said he has served the city of East Point with an 'ante litem notice' in connection with the 2018 victim. It's a notice of intent to sue if a settlement is not reached.
Reynolds said he anticipates sending similar notices for the other victims. Winne reached out for a response from the city. City officials sent Channel 2 Action News the following statement:
"The city does not comment on pending litigation."
