Atlanta man sentenced for attempting to distribute kilos of meth, fentanyl

ATLANTA — An Atlanta man has been sentenced for being involved in a drug trafficking operation that involved massive amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

According to the Department of Justice, court documents revealed that on August 24, 2022, Quintilis Davenport, 33, of Union City, planned to sell a kilogram of methamphetamine and 1,000 fentanyl pills to an undercover DEA agent.

Officials said Davenport ran and tossed a gun into a pond when authorities tried to arrest him.

After Davenport was arrested, authorities searched his Union City apartment and reportedly found 14 kilograms of meth, 1,500 fentanyl pills, nearly half a kilogram of fentanyl powder, and three guns.

The DEA said that the amount of fentanyl was enough to kill thousands of people.

Officials said one of the guns was reported stolen and had a 50-round drum magazine. Investigators also recovered seven magazines and a large amount of ammunition from Davenport’s apartment.

Davenport pleaded guilty on August 22, 2023. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

“This sentence is a reflection of the seriousness of this conduct and the necessity to deter others from engaging in such dangerous drug trafficking activities,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan.

