22 acres of green space near Chattahoochee River getting multi-million dollar upgrades

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — One of the parks that has long been a hidden jewel in the metro Atlanta area is about to get a multi-million dollar upgrade.

Channel 2′s Lori Wilson visited the Chattahoochee River for the groundbreaking of the New Day Palisades project.

About a dozen shovels dug into the ground at the ceremony on a beautiful day near the water at the Chattahoochee River park.

It marked the start of phase one of the project.

Kim Menefee is the Executive Director of the Cumberland Community Improvement District. The organization helps lead the charge on what will be a more than $15 million effort to improve and renew 22 acres of green space near the river.

“This park represents so much to so many people,” Menefee said.

Anne Honious is the National Parks Service superintendent.

“We have over 300 million visitors a year. This is the most southern unit. It’s also the busiest,” Honious said. “It’s 48 miles of the Chattahoochee River from Buford Dam into the city of Atlanta with 15 land units where visitors can access the river, go hiking, and there’s also availability to park.”

Project leaders have raised $6 million for phase one, which includes new parking, enhanced park features, and more access to the river.

Phase two will include a new visitor center with a restroom, two new overlooks, a pavilion, upgraded trails and more.

“Park visitors have been seeing this for almost 50 years. It’s going to look brand new,” Honious said.

“Whether it’s hiking or enjoying the river. It’s just an incredible park and green space for us all to enjoy,” Menefee said.

The park will be closed to the public from December to spring of next year.

The entire project should be complete by 2027.

