200 business customers impacted by water main break near North Point Mall

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County officials say crews are responding to a water main break near North Point Mall.

Officials said the break started Monday morning and crews are working to fix a 10-inch water main near North Point Parkway at Encore Parkway.

About 200 business customers are currently having water service disruptions due to the break. Water officials did not say which businesses were affected.

The county said they expect repairs to be complete by mid-afternoon, and that while repairs are underway there may be impacts to traffic nearby.

The cause of the water main break was not immediately available.

