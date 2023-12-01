1 injured in shooting outside of South Fulton restaurant, police say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a shooting outside of a South Fulton restaurant.

South Fulton police told Channel 2 Action News on Thursday night officers received reports of a person shot outside of the Friend Rice King restaurant on Old National Highway.

According to the investigation, two individuals were fighting outside of the restaurant when one of them was shot.

Authorities did not specify if the suspect was involved in the fight.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where their condition is unknown.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Authorities have not said if anyone has been taken into custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.

