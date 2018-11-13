Fulton Co. Board of Elections certifies results of last Tuesday's election

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County joins Cobb County in becoming the latest metro county to certify the results of last Tuesday's election.
Channel 2's Aaron Diamant confirmed on Tuesday.
Cobb County’s elections board voted Monday to certify the more than 310,000 ballots cast — that’s 64 percent of the county’s registered voters.
The board also decided on its outstanding ballots, many of them provisional. They approved 1,432 of them and rejected 829 others.
Most of the 829 ballots were submitted by people who are not properly registered to vote or are not registered in Cobb County Elections Director Janine Eveler said.
An additional 23 ballots were rejected due to signature mismatch issues. Eveler said her office reached out to those people to give them an opportunity to come forward and prove themselves as eligible to vote, but no had done so by Monday’s board action.
