One twin arrested in frying pan attack; sister still on the run

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies have captured one of the identical twins accused of injuring a woman in a violent attack using a frying pan.
On Monday, Channel 2 Action News learned 19-year-old identical twins, Kyra and Tyra Faison, were wanted in connection with the Dec. 10 incident at the Hampton Downs apartments, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, Tyra Faison was arrested.
Kyra Faison remains on the run.
The victim was inside her home when someone kicked open the door, beat her in the face with a frying pan and dragged her outside.
The attackers took the woman’s car keys and phone while hitting her with their fists, authorities said. As a result of an investigation, deputies took out warrants for Kyra Faison on charges of burglary, aggravated assault, battery, robbery and criminal trespass.
Neighbor Jeremy Montgomery is relieved the woman police said the sisters assaulted with a frying pan survived.
“At the end of the day, she’s OK. She’s still here and the other two are going to get caught. They’re going to get caught so I don’t understand,” Montgomery said.
The attack left the victim’s body bruised, her face and lips swollen.
“It’s probably over something real negative nonsense. Probably over a guy, or something like that,” Montgomery said.
Authorities confirmed it was over a man.
The sheriff placed the sisters in the No. 2 spot on his most-wanted list.
“Well, if anything, they better turn themselves in. I don’t think you could really get away with twins. Know what I’m saying? Like, it’s two of ya’ll,” Montgomery said.
Police say Kyra Faison should be considered armed and dangerous, and if you spot her, call 911 immediately.
Channel 2 Action News interviewed the twins and their mother five years ago when they said they were victims of a vicious attack involving 20 other girls. They were 13 at the time.
The brawl on May 20, 2014, came a few months after the girls were first enrolled at Clayton Middle School.
Charnetta Davis said she and her daughters were followed home and attacked by the gang of middle school girls known as Y.L.O.M., Young Ladies Out Mobbing. They were punched, kicked and stomped on, Davis told the news station.
At the time, Davis blamed a lack of involvement by school officials. She said her girls were being bullied.
“I’ve never in my life experienced anything like this before,” she said in 2014. “I feel like I’ve done everything that I could to help my daughters.”
