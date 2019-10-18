ATLANTA - Bundle up: It's another morning of colder than average temperatures, and even frosty in some areas in north Georgia.
A Frost Advisory is in effect for Rabun, Habersham and Clay counties in the north Georgia mountains. But areas in metro Atlanta are in the 40s.
But after we warm back up this afternoon, get ready for a wet Saturday.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for alerts on rain in your area]
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls is tracking a tropical system that will bring us the wet weather, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR RABUN, HABERSHAM AND CLAY CO, NC until 9am. 32° temperatures may result in frost formation. This could damage sensitive plants. I'm tracking the chill where you live and timing RAIN from 4:30-7am! pic.twitter.com/glgiNAhx6U— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) October 18, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}