  • Frost Advisory issued for some areas this morning; Rain expected this weekend

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Bundle up: It's another morning of colder than average temperatures, and even frosty in some areas in north Georgia.

    A Frost Advisory is in effect for Rabun, Habersham and Clay counties in the north Georgia mountains. But areas in metro Atlanta are in the 40s.

    But after we warm back up this afternoon, get ready for a wet Saturday. 

    [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for alerts on rain in your area]

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls is tracking a tropical system that will bring us the wet weather, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories