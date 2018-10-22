ATLANTA - A frost advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. Monday morning for all of north Georgia as temperatures dip into the 30s in some areas.
Three counties in far northeast Georgia are under a freeze warning with the low expected near freezing.
Temperatures start out in the 30s and low 40s Monday, but will warm to near 70.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App]
Tuesday and Wednesday will follow a similar pattern with highs in the low 70s. It won't get quite as cold in the mornings with lows just below 50.
Rain chances increase later in the week, bringing cooler temperatures.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton is updating the hour-by-hour forecast for Monday, as well as tracking the rain and cold heading our way later this week, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}