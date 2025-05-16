Friday heats up, with a storm risk for the weekend

ATLANTA - — The heat is building Friday, the hottest day of the year so far for many of us.

Overnight into early Saturday morning, a weakening line of storms will move into North Georgia. A strong to severe storm will be possible with the highest chance north of the Metro.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the main severe weather risk will stay well to our north and west, where some strong tornados are possible over parts of the Ohio River Valley.

For us, there’s an isolated severe storm threat mainly in far northwest Georgia beginning late tonight through early tomorrow morning.

The greatest risk is for damaging wind gusts, hail, along with a small possibility of a brief spin-up tornado.

Additional storms are possible over the weekend. Watch for updates on Channel 2 Action News.

