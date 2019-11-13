ATLANTA - The coldest weather of the season is here. Many woke up to temperatures Wednesday we haven't felt since January.
Here's what you need to know:
- At 4:30 a.m., temperatures started out in the low to mid 20s across metro Atlanta.
- Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Brian Monahan says sunshine will keep us a bit warmer than Tuesday.
- Ice patches were reported on I-575 at Barrett Parkway in Cobb County, Highway 20 at Burgess Road in Forsyth County and on Scenic Highway at Tree Lane in Snellville.
- Moahan says: Be prepared for cold weather all day long.
Warming centers:
Atlanta:
Old Adamsville Recreation Center, 3404 Delmar Lane NW, Atlanta, GA 3033
Cobb County:
MUST Ministries' Loaves and Fishes Community Kitchen on the Elizabeth Inn Shelter campus at 55 Elizabeth Church Road, Marietta
DeKalb County:
Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Ave, Avondale, GA 30002
Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316
First United Methodist Church of Tucker, 5095 LaVista Road, Tucker, GA 30084
Douglas County:
First United Methodist Church in Douglasville, 6167 Prestley Mill Rd.
