    Temperatures are freezing to start what is going to be a cold Wednesday ahead.

    Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking when temperatures warm-up to the 60s, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said temperatures were in the 20s just before 5 a.m. Wednesday and will be in the 30s by lunchtime.

    A freeze warning is in effect across north Georgia until noon. 

    Monahan said Wednesday is a day to mostly keep pets inside.

     

     

     

