Temperatures are freezing to start what is going to be a cold Wednesday ahead.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking when temperatures warm-up to the 60s, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said temperatures were in the 20s just before 5 a.m. Wednesday and will be in the 30s by lunchtime.
A freeze warning is in effect across north Georgia until noon.
RIGHT NOW: Freeze warning across north Georgia until noon -- temperatures running a littler colder than this time yesterday.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) March 6, 2019
Headed for the low to mid 20s most spots by daybreak.
Live on Channel 2 starting at 4:30am. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/FROLwV3GwE
Monahan said Wednesday is a day to mostly keep pets inside.
If you're cold, they're cold! Don't forget about your pets on a cold morning like this -- limit their time outside early on this morning, too! @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/b9EhMB74gl— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) March 6, 2019
