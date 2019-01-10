ATLANTA - Temperatures are dropping below freezing across metro Atlanta this morning.
We're tracking the timing of possible winter weather, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
“Make sure you leave the house with a coat, probably a scarf too, and maybe some gloves,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said.
Today could be the coldest it has been in about a month, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
Temps are headed below freezing this morning in metro #ATL -- the coldest it's been in about a month!— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) January 10, 2019
We've still got wind chills to tell you about this morning too... Karen updates that at 4:39am on Channel 2. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/NcCBmYyN5N
By the weekend, there is a chance for wintry mix in the north Georgia mountains early on.
Rain chances return this weekend.
