  • You're waking up to freezing temperatures, and it will only get colder

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Temperatures are dropping below freezing across metro Atlanta this morning. 

    We're tracking the timing of possible winter weather, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    “Make sure you leave the house with a coat, probably a scarf too, and maybe some gloves,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said.

    Today could be the coldest it has been in about a month, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

    By the weekend, there is a chance for wintry mix in the north Georgia mountains early on.

    Rain chances return this weekend. 

