ATLANTA - You're waking up to the coldest temperatures in months.
Most of north Georgia is under a Freeze Warning that lasts until later this morning. We've been warning you about this dramatic drop in temperature for days on Channel 2 Action News.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said that temperatures are only in the upper 20s or low 30s in metro Atlanta and north Georgia. But it feels colder in some areas.
Triple Team Traffic's Mark Arum wants drivers to be alert for possible black ice on bridges and overpasses this morning. There were reports of some wet spots that could've turned to ice along the East West Connector in Cobb County.
FREEZE WARNING: All north Georgia counties are under a freeze warning through 8am. Temperatures will drop to the upper 20s and low 30s. Any roads which did not dry off yesterday could have patchy ice. Use caution driving. pic.twitter.com/UvRGbObUZZ— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) November 16, 2018
Temperatures will rise into the 50s later Friday.
The weekend will be rain-free but will be cold in the mornings.
