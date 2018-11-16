  • FREEZE WARNING: You're waking up to temperatures in the 20s, 30s

    ATLANTA - You're waking up to the coldest temperatures in months. 

    Most of north Georgia is under a Freeze Warning that lasts until later this morning. We've been warning you about this dramatic drop in temperature for days on Channel 2 Action News

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said that temperatures are only in the upper 20s or low 30s in metro Atlanta and north Georgia. But it feels colder in some areas. 

    Triple Team Traffic's Mark Arum wants drivers to be alert for possible black ice on bridges and overpasses this morning. There were reports of some wet spots that could've turned to ice along the East West Connector in Cobb County. 

    Temperatures will rise into the 50s later Friday. 

    The weekend will be rain-free but will be cold in the mornings. 

