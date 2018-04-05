  • Freeze Warning in effect for multiple counties across north Georgia

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - You'll want to bundle up before heading to the bus stop and work Thurday morning. 

    How long the cooler temperatures will last, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said temperatures dropped lower than 30 degrees in some areas overnight. 

    [Download the free Severe Weather Team 2 app for alerts in your area] 

    There is a Freeze Warning in effect for multiple counties across north Georgia. The warning went into effect at 4 a.m. and is expected to expire at 9 a.m. 

    Minton said freezing temperatures will likely damage tender plants.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Freeze Warning in effect for multiple counties across north Georgia

  • Headline Goes Here

    Delta Air Lines latest victim of cyber incident

  • Headline Goes Here

    Crowds gather at motel where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was killed 50 years ago

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police release surveillance video in shooting that killed 3-year-old

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tornado-ravaged residents say they are still recovering following storm