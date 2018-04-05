ATLANTA - You'll want to bundle up before heading to the bus stop and work Thurday morning.
How long the cooler temperatures will last, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said temperatures dropped lower than 30 degrees in some areas overnight.
There is a Freeze Warning in effect for multiple counties across north Georgia. The warning went into effect at 4 a.m. and is expected to expire at 9 a.m.
FREEZE WARNING: Tonight expect temperatures to drop to the lower 30s. Hope you did not plant too early. Tender plants could be damaged or killed. pic.twitter.com/pqLqnMzGVy— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) April 4, 2018
Minton said freezing temperatures will likely damage tender plants.
