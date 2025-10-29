Fourth rabies case this year confirmed in Habersham County

CLARKESVILLE, Ga. — A stray cat in Cornelia, Georgia, tested positive for rabies after biting a resident, marking the fourth rabies case in Habersham County this year.

The incident occurred on Oct. 23, when Habersham County Animal Care and Control responded to a call from Sunshine Circle from someone who had been bitten by a stray cat.

The cat, displaying symptoms of rabies, was captured and euthanized before being sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention State Laboratory for testing.

The positive rabies test was confirmed Oct. 29.

“This is a reminder to check that your pet’s vaccinations are current,” said Madi Nix, director of Habersham County Animal Care and Control.

Newly vaccinated animals are not considered immunized until 28 days after the vaccine is administered, so it’s important that pets who are not yet immunized not be left outdoors unattended, she said.

Nix also said that "free feeding feral cats is detrimental to the animals and the community” because they spread disease.

In addition to making sure your pets are vaccinated against rabies, which is required by Georgia law, here are some other tips to avoid the disease:

Avoid wildlife and animals you do not know.

Do not allow your pet to roam. It can come in contact with rabid wildlife.

Never feed or touch wild animals, especially bats, skunks, raccoons or foxes.

Seek medical attention immediately if bitten or exposed to saliva of a wild animal.

Contact your veterinarian if your pet was exposed to a bat, raccoon, skunk or other wild carnivore.

Do not encourage the feeding of unmanaged cat colonies. If you do feed cats, ensure they are part of a trap-neuter-return colony and have been vaccinated for rabies.

