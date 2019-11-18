WATCH: Forsyth County deputy frees deer trapped in neighborhood fence

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A local deputy came to the rescue of a young deer that had become trapped in a neighborhood fence.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office shared the deputy's body camera video of the rescue on its Facebook page this weekend.
The terrified deer tried to get away but couldn't free its legs. But the deputy waited patiently for the deer to tire out, so he could wiggle him loose.
"There he goes. Bambi's free," the deputy said.
