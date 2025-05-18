VIDEO: Teen driver suspected of DUI leads Forsyth deputies on chase

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old is facing serious consequences after authorities said he drove while under the influence.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. on May 3.

Forsyth County Dep. DJ Loucks spotted a van going about 100 miles per hour on Windermere Parkway.

Loucks conducted a PIT maneuver to stop the van.

Once the van was stopped, Loucks spoke to the driver, who was only identified as a 16-year-old boy.

Deputies said they smelled alcohol coming from the teen. He was then read his rights, and the child’s father arrived at the scene.

“You know you’re under 21, you can’t be consuming alcohol,” Loucks told the teen.

The teen was issued a ticket for DUI.

"It doesn’t matter your age or how confident you are behind the wheel. We have zero tolerance in Forsyth County for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs‚" the sheriff’s office said. “Great job to DFC DJ Loucks and the rest of the FCSO crew that deescalated a situation that could have had a life altering outcome."

