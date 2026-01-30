VIDEO: Repeat break-in at Forsyth County gas station ends with arrest

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Forsyth County man is behind bars after deputies said he broke into the same gas station twice in January.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the break-ins happened at a local Chevron gas station, most recently on Sunday. Detectives said the suspect smashed the front glass door and stole items from inside the store. It was the second break-in at the store this month.

Deputies reviewed surveillance video from the incidents and determined the same person was responsible. The footage showed a suspect with a distinctive walk and a vehicle with visible damage.

Due to the freezing rain keeping traffic light, deputies were able to find the damaged vehicle nearby and conduct a traffic stop. The car matched the one seen on surveillance video and had noticeable damage.

Deputies also noted a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office K9 sticker on the trunk.

The driver was identified as Tyler Mundy, 35. Deputies say Munday was wearing the same clothing seen in the video and matched the suspect’s build and walk.

Inside the vehicle, detectives said they found hammers, window punches, gloves and a red DoorDash bag that was also visible in surveillance video from one of the break-ins.

Detectives later obtained a search warrant for Mundy’s home, where they recovered items reported stolen from the Chevron gas station.

Munday was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary (forced entry). Officials say he was already out on bond for unrelated charges, which have now been revoked.

He is currently being held in the Forsyth County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said Mundy was taken into custody within 19 hours of deputies being dispatched to the second break-in.

