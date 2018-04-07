VIDEO: Deputies use PIT maneuver to stop chase

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has obtained dashcam video out of Forsyth County.
Video shows deputies chasing a white car down Georgia 400 onto I-285 early Thursday morning.
They used a PIT maneuver to stop the car near near Roswell Road in Sandy Springs.
Deputies eventually arrested all five of the suspects who ran after the car crashed, who age from seventeen to twenty three.
Police charged them with breaking into cars across metro Atlanta. Two of the suspects posted bond.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}