VIDEO: Deputies use PIT maneuver to stop woman found with vodka, pills inside car

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a woman earlier this week that they said led to a dangerous situation along GA 400.

The sheriff’s office released dash cam video of deputies trailing Kristi McKeel in her black SUV.

Deputies watched as they said McKeel was driving erratically in the middle of heavy traffic.

“It was clear that the driver was not stopping for the deputies and the driver’s behavior was a danger to the public,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Deputies were able to slow down traffic and clear the road ahead as McKeel continued to drive erratically.

That’s when deputies performed a PIT maneuver on McKeel, causing her to crash into the median and drive across the road, eventually going off the side of GA 400 and crashing into a tree.

“It was clear that she was impaired. She was having difficulty comprehending law enforcement commands and her eyes were bloodshot and glassy. In the car deputies located an open container of vodka in the driver’s side door. They also located multiple medications,” deputies said.

McKeel was charged with DUI less safe drugs, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container, impeding the flow of traffic, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, failure to have a license on person, failure to yield right of way to emergency vehicle and expired license plate/registration.

