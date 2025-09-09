Speeder was going 80 mph in 45 mph zone, Forsyth County authorities say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A driver was caught speeding at 80 mph in a 45 mph zone on Bethelview Road, leading to their detention for reckless driving, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

"Normally, that would be a warning to slow down, be safe, and think of those around you. However, this driver was not on the GA400 Motor Speedway," the sheriff’s office wrote.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputy Sheriff Dom Nguyen noted that the driver was weaving in and out of traffic at high speeds, posing a significant risk to others on the road.

The driver was arrested because of the severity of the offense, the sheriff’s office said.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office encouraged drivers to obey the speed limit for safety’s sake.

“Listen, we all get frustrated with other drivers. We all wish there isn’t as much traffic at times. However, all it takes is one moment that a tire blows out, someone changes lanes, or someone has to hit their brakes, and you could be at fault for taking someone’s life‚" the sheriff’s office said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group