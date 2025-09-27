Speeder going 131 mph in Forsyth Co. only had learner’s permit

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office recently pulled over a motorcyclist who was driving over 130 mph.

The deputy initially clocked the speeder at 131 mph, and then at 127 mph as he pulled out to begin the traffic stop.

The driver of the motorcycle told the deputy he was in a rush to get home. He only had a motorcycle learner’s permit.

“The Sheriff’s Office doesn’t get a dime from speeding citations. We enforce speeding violations because it saves lives. Tickets and arrests hurt, but not nearly as bad as the pavement at 130mph or as bad as losing a family member or a friend. Take it to the track if you want to go fast, so you don’t affect those around you,” the department said in a Facebook post.

