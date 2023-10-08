Psychedelics, firearms, fentanyl lead to arrest of Forsyth County man, officials say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A joint task force operation between the Johns Creek Police Department and the Forsyth County Drug Task Force led to the arrest of a man they suspected of selling fentanyl and heroin.

Last month, Joel Pharr was arrested by the task force, the Forsyth County task force said in a news release.

Officials executed a search warrant at Pharr’s home and found drugs along with multiple weapons.

“While the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is an advocate of citizen rights related to the 2nd amendment, we as well as Georgia law, take a dim view of firearm possession by those who have firearms while selling drugs or are charged with dealing drugs. Bring a gun to sell drugs and you just risk going to jail even longer,” the department wrote.

Pharr has been charged with two counts of sale of heroin, possession of schedule I controlled substance (psilocybin mushrooms and THC gummies), possession of methamphetamine, possession/purchase of a controlled substance, possession of schedule IV controlled substance and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.

He is also charged with possession of drug-related objects and possession of firearms during the commission of a felony-controlled substance.

Pharr remains housed at the Forsyth County Jail without bond.

