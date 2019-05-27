0 Police searching for motorcycle driver who hit, killed Forsyth County man

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a motorcycle driver who they say hit and killed a Forsyth County man and then ditched the bike.

Investigators say Jose D. Ramirez Labra, 27, was walking north along Dahlonega Highway in Cumming when he was hit and killed around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

"We're trying to see if we can at least get some answers," said Mario Aguilar, the victim's cousin.

Ramirez's wife, Anallely Cruz, got emotional when telling Channel 2’s Christian Jennings about her loving husband. She said he was a wonderful father to their two daughters, ages 3 and 8.

"She said she feels really, really bad. She just hopes they get the guy that did this," Cruz told Jennings through an interpreter.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators said Ramirez was walking north on Dahlonega Highway near Pilgrim road when a motorcycle hit him.

Deputies found a damaged black and green Kawasaki ZX1000 motorcycle parked on the side of the road. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office believes the driver ditched it and took off.

"I'm totally shocked," said Sue Redding, who lives across the street from where the crash happened.

She told Jennings that drivers often speed along the road. Redding said Dahlonega Highway has no sidewalks and is a dangerous place for pedestrians.

"I don’t understand why they don’t continue the sidewalks, especially now with Dobbs Creek (Recreation Center) right next door and having so many kids there. And the kids come out, they’ll go across the street," Redding said.

The family has set up a memorial at the scene in Labra’s memory. The have also set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Cpl. Phil Alexander with the Forsyth County Traffic Specialist Unit at 770-781-3087.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.