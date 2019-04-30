Police say driver hit motorcycles, fired gun at riders on Ga. 400

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a man hit several motorcycles and then fired a gun at motorists who chased him on Georgia 400 Sunday.
Channel 2's Tom Regan was in Forsyth County, where the sheriff's office says a gold Ford F-150 truck ran several riders in a motorcycle group off the road and hit several of them.
Several riders followed the truck into Dawson County to try to stop the driver, who police say fired two shots at one of them.
Christopher Michael Brechka, 44, was arrested and faces aggravated assault charges.
