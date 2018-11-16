0 Officials hope school bus cameras will deter drivers from driving past

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Cameras have caught drivers blowing past school bus arms over and over again, endangering children's lives.

One county is hoping embarrassing video we obtained and stiff fines will stop violators.

Cameras are mounted on only 30 school buses in Forsyth but their doing the job.

There's actually two cameras on each bus, one facing forward and the other looking back. Before the stop arms come out, the cameras switch on -- ready to catch any violators in the act.

The videos speak for themselves. Drivers in Forsyth County are seen blowing past school buses after they've put out the stop arm, moments before children get on or off the bus.

"Tell me who doesn't have an extra 30 seconds, an extra one minute, to make sure our kids are safe," said Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman.

Freeman told Channel 2's Tom Regan the cameras have been instrumental in catching drivers breaking the law. In October, patrolling deputies were only able to cite three bus stop arm violators.

The camera nabbed 54.

"The whole intent in a program like is not to write tickets, it's to stop people from doing it," Freeman said.

Since the cameras were installed in May, over 300 tickets have been sent out. It's a $250 fine.

In Indiana last month, a driver struck and killed three children walking across a road to board their school bus. It's a tragedy that underscores why drivers have to stop when they see the stop arms come out, even sooner when the flashing lights come on.

"I don't have a child in school yet. But I'm careful every time I see a bus," said parent Mary Barnett.

"Our ultimate goal is to see zero citations issued, because that means no one is running a school bus stop sign and our kids are safer," Freeman said.





