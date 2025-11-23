Nonprofit clinic in Forsyth County starts mental wellness program

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth Community Clinic is launching a mental wellness program in December in Cumming, aimed at addressing anxiety and depression with the support of local mental health professionals.

The program, supported by Master of Public Health student Betsy Portugal and a psychiatrist, seeks to increase the percentage of individuals seeking help for anxiety, which currently stands at only 24% according to ADAA.org. The initiative is funded by Rotary International and the Rotary Club of Forsyth County.

“We are honored to develop this unique programming alongside Rotary of Forsyth to help address pervasive feelings of anxiety and depression,” said Clinic Director Evan Shoemake during a presentation to the Rotary Club of Forsyth County on Nov. 13.

Denise Leeson, Rotary Club Foundation chair, added, “The partnership between the Rotary Club of Forsyth County and the Forsyth Community Clinic marks a significant step forward in expanding mental health awareness and support.”

The expanded program will offer a variety of activities designed to promote emotional, social, and physical well-being. These include a weekly walking group at Forsyth County parks, a fitness and sports group, a book club focused on self-help and personal growth, organized outings for shared meals, and cultural trips to plays and festivals.

Forsyth Community Clinic provides free healthcare services to uninsured residents in Forsyth County.

With the launch of the Mental Wellness Program, Forsyth Community Clinic aims to break the stigma surrounding mental health and provide accessible support to the community.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group