  • Neighbors feel dam demolition could contaminate Lake Lanier

    By: Justin Wilfon

    Updated:

    FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - It’s the latest chapter in the controversial construction of a new subdivision: Neighbors in Forsyth County became concerned when crews began work to tear down a dam near Lake Lanier, a move they believe could contaminate the lake.

    A video was posted Wednesday morning to YouTube. It appeared to show contractors starting work to remove the dam.

    “Shock. It was like a bomb went off over there,” a neighbor told Channel 2 Action News.

